By Peter Egwuatu

Stanbic IBTC Bank, has rewarded more customers in its ongoing Reward4Saving Season-2 promo with seven persons winning one million naira each in a draw held at its corporate head office in Lagos.

The second Reward4Saving promo themed: “Bigger and Better”, encourages Nigerians to imbibe a savings culture.

Speaking at the live draws where 70 customers won N100,000 each, the Head, Main Markets Clients, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Emmanuel Aihevba, said: “As a progressive organisation, our quest to encourage people to cultivate the habit of saving for rainy days led to the Reward4Saving initiative. The result of that encouragement is impacting the lives of customers as we have all witnessed from the winners of the first season of the promo.”

He stated that the initiative has empowered customers through the rewards, reiterating that empowerment is one of Stanbic IBTC’s core pillars. Over N44 million has been credited to more than 300 customers in the promo; cash prizes ranging from N100,000 in the monthly draws and N1 million in the quarterly draws.

The promo, which extends across seven regions, will cover next 10 months and over 735 winners would emerge winners of the outstanding N142million.

Head, Sales and Distribution, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Oluwakemi Zollner, said: “We are truly glad that we started this initiative to let people know the importance of saving and even happier that they are being rewarded for it. We have rewarded 70 customers from seven zones and more of our new and existing customers still stand a chance of winning a whooping sum of N2million at the grand finale.”