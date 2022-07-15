Ruger Vs Buju

By Adeleye Adegboyega

“I used to think I knew all the answers. Then I thought I knew maybe a few of the answers. Now I’m not even sure I understand the questions. Nobody knows anything.” American author, Pete Nelson

A battle of supremacy is presently brewing between two Afrobeats singers, Micheal Adebayo, aka ‘Ruger’ and Daniel Benson, popularly known as ‘BNXN fka Buju’.

It all started when Ruger made an egoistic statement of being a better singer than BNXN – a reply to a comment from a Twitter user(possibly a fan of Buju) who argued that BNXN is a better singer than him.

“I love buju he’s good but he’s not better than me. Everything I’ve done since the beginning was only RUGER. All my hits are JUST RUGER. I’m always proud to go on stage around the world with my own hits and everyone is singing along. You see the difference?” the tweet reads.”

BNXN replied by proving why he is a better singer than Ruger..

“Talk is better with music.

Bad Since’97 , August 🤞🏽”



Talk is better with music.

Ruger’s comment generated reactions from Twitter users as his fans clashed with Buju’s online. Even superstar singers, Omah lay and Victony took sides in the online war of words.

Omay Lay, who just dropped his debut album “Boy Alone” decided to give his own opinion on the issue. He chided Ruger for making the egoistic statement and maligning BNXN in that manner. He aalso referenced Victony’s cryptic reply to his tweet a few weeks ago ; calling both Ruger and Victony kids and accusing them of chasing clout with those statements.

He said:

“Ruger get mind dey talk about bnxn like that for this app smh!! mofos do anything for clout out here, same way Victony lol my tweet the other time, y’all are really kids,”



However, Victony fired back with a sarcastic statement. This could be interpreted as a claim that Omah Lay made the comment as an avenue to promote his new album.

“Lol. Lets get “boy alone” to NO 1 🙏🏽”



How the war started

Ruger wouldn’t have envisaged the reaction he got from an overzealous tweep when he requested questions from his fans.

“Let’s talk, Ask me anything with #AskRuger I’m answering ❤️”



The Q & A session started well as his fans asked him questions about new music, collaborations as well as personal issues.

A fan, @odsiiloluwa asked: Are we getting any features from you soon?

Ruuuuuuuuu!!!!! ☠️ …. Wagwan?



He replied that new features would be released soon, including a particular one with DJ.Neptune

A fan, @rugernews asked “Which video is coming out first WeWe or Girlfriend??

He confirmed that a video of the hit song, Girlfriend would be released soon.”

Love, Encomiums, Eulogies, and even funny comments followed

@boydyce asked “Did you later fix that your car that broke down on Mile 2 like you said on “girlfriend”?😂❤️ #AskRuger”

A funny reply followed suit- A mechanic came to help me fix it. The mechanic was a lady 🙏🏾



The Question & Answer question then moved on to become a war when an overzealous tweep made a sarcastic comment rather than ask a question. The sarcastic comment was if Ruger’s Record label Boss, D-Prince ever told him that Bnxn fka Buju is a better singer.

Ruger did not take the comment likely as he decided to give an angry reply; showing a screenshot of a private conversation with D-Prince. The photo shows him receiving praises from his boss.

And so, the War started!



War ensued on Twitter between the fans of both Afrobeats Superstars, Ruger, and Bnxn.

Some fired back at Ruger for using the word “fool” as a form of reply. another criticized him for bragging, and others kept on with the eulogies of Buju. Ruger and his fans also fired back as the question and answer session became a competitive war between two sets of fans.

The most prominent comment was that of @BNXN001 who said : “Lol bnxn is better than you 😂 and there’s nothing you can do about it you this low budget Samuel L Jackson”

