AU accredits Nigeria’s counter-terrorism centre for West Africa

By Kingsley Omonobi

The African Union (AU) has accredited Nigeria’s National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), as a Regional Centre of Excellence in Counter Terrorism for West Africa and the Sahel.

The accreditation fulfils President Bola Tinubu’s vision, announced at the High-Level African Counter Terrorism Meeting held in Abuja in April 2024, to position the NCTC as a regional hub for intelligence sharing, operational coordination, specialised training and capacity building against terrorism and violent extremism.

A statement issued on Thursday by Abu Michael, Head of Strategic Communication at the NCTC, said the designation marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s contribution to collective African security.

It said the recognition formally positioned the centre to support AU member states, particularly those in West Africa and the Sahel, through enhanced counter-terrorism cooperation and institutional capacity development.

According to the statement, the accreditation gives the NCTC an expanded regional mandate to provide specialised training, joint threat analysis, research, technical assistance, exchanges of lessons learned and other forms of counter-terrorism support.

The accreditation was announced on October 27, 2026, by the Acting Director of the African Union Counter Terrorism Centre (AUCTC), Dr Idriss Mounir Lallali, on behalf of the AU Commission’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, at the conclusion of the African Lessons Learned Forum in Abuja.

Lallali said the recognition followed a rigorous assessment of the NCTC’s institutional capacity, governance, training programmes, analytical capabilities, coordination mechanisms and adherence to human rights and the rule of law.

He explained that the accreditation process began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the AU and the NCTC in September 2025.

This was followed by a technical assessment mission conducted by the AUCTC in Abuja in December 2025, which produced an accreditation roadmap outlining the institutional standards required for recognition.

Since then, the NCTC has worked to strengthen its governance structures, develop training curricula and operational procedures, improve its analytical and coordination functions, and reinforce its commitment to human rights and the rule of law.

The statement said the successful completion of the accreditation requirements reflected the centre’s institutional development and the collaborative efforts of ONSA, NCTC leadership and personnel, as well as strategic partners.

Announcing the decision, Lallali said: “It is therefore my pleasure to announce that the African Union is accrediting the NCTC as an African Union Regional Centre of Excellence in Counter Terrorism.

“This decision will be conveyed formally to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through a Note Verbale. It will come from the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, through the AUCTC.

“That Note will set out the terms of the accreditation: an initial period of three years, renewable, the regional responsibilities the Centre now takes on, and the commitments the African Union makes in return.”

Speaking at the event, the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, represented by the NCTC National Coordinator, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, described the accreditation as both recognition of Nigeria’s progress and a responsibility to contribute more substantially to Africa’s collective security.

Ribadu said the development marked an important moment for Nigeria and the continent, while commending Tinubu for his leadership, political will and sustained investment in the country’s national security architecture.

He said the achievement advanced the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda and fulfilled the President’s vision of positioning the NCTC to serve Nigeria, West Africa, the Sahel and the wider continent.

The NSA also commended the AU Commission and the AUCTC for their technical support and the rigorous accreditation process, particularly acknowledging Lallali’s role in the mapping, assessment and accreditation stages.

He specifically recognised Laka for his leadership and sustained efforts in driving the process to completion.

Ribadu also praised the centre’s officers and staff, Nigeria’s security and justice institutions, ministries, departments and agencies, civil society organisations, communities and international partners for their contributions.

He said the Federal Government and ONSA would continue to support the NCTC in meeting the demands of its expanded regional mandate through appropriate staffing, sustainable resources, institutional partnerships and continued compliance with accreditation standards.