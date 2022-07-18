By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Professor of Political Science from Usmanu Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Ibrahim Zagga, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government are clearly not serious and not ready to end the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Professor Zagga, who spoke exclusively to Vanguard in Birnin Kebbi, said that the foot dragging by the federal government indicated lack of interest and seriousness not only on ASUU, but education as a whole.

“How much does ASUU require to end the strike? It is very simple. Committees comprising the union and the federal government have met and reports were submitted to the federal government. It is just for government to implement it, period.”

He noted that the five months old strike kept the students at home and their lecturers whom he said do not only teach, but do other things like community works and others to keep the universities going.

In another development he said noise about same faith ticket is nothing but a promotion of selfish interest by some group of politicians, who want to use it to cause confusion.

“Otherwise late Abiola did it in 1993, but he won and very recently Osun with large number of Muslims voted same faith ticket so it is not about religion but a patriotic leader, who can bail out the country Muslim-Muslim or Christian it does not matter.

Professor Zagga alleged that the federal government is also not serious in ending banditry in the country saying the president’s home state Katsina is under siege not to talk of other states that are also being ravaged by bandits.

He lamented that despite Army barracks across the country and Buhari being an ex-general, banditry persisted in the country displacing thousands and disallowed millions of farmers from accessing their farms to ensure the food sufficiency, which his government pledged to Nigerians.