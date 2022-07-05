By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has debunked the alleged terrorist attack at the Awada, Onitsha headquarters of the Grace of God Church, saying such a thing never happened.

A Facebook user had alleged that some terrorists invaded the church and killed some people, while three of them ran into the nearby military barracks.

But the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said the story was not only false, but a complete scheme by mischief makers to cause tension in the state by inciting ethnic/religious hatred and conflict.

He said: “The Police command will never allow bad elements in any guise to distract the peace we enjoy in the state.

“To put the record straight, the command wishes to state as follow: At about 3pm on same date, the command received a distress call, along NEPA road, Awada, that a male criminal, name and address unknown, was set ablaze.

“The operatives, on arrival at the scene made inquiries from eyewitness, which showed that the victim was a criminal caught in an attempt to rob an innocent citizen before he was lynched and set ablaze by angry mob.

“Also, the geographical map in the area shows that there is no military barrack close to where the incident occurred.

“It was just a mischievous and sensational reaction by the Facebook user to achieve his selfish desire from the unfortunate incident” Ikenga reminded the people that the command has always condemned the act of mob action by some members of the public who, according to him, resort to jungle justice whenever they arrest suspects in respect of any crime without recourse to the police for proper investigation.