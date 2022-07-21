By Gabriel Olawale

Phase3 Telecom, one of Africa’s leading independent aerial fibre optic network infrastructure and telecommunications service providers, has announced partnership with YahClick (powered by Hughes) to offer world-class high-speed, low-latency satellite broadband services.

As a result of this partnership, satellite broadband services will be available throughout Nigeria, focusing on the unserved and underserved communities.

Speaking on this development, Vice President, Digital Transformation and Innovation of P3Tech, a division of Phase 3 Telecom, Muhammed Bashir, said that the satellite broadband services will provide tangible benefits in accessibility, service, cost and socio-economic development to the unserved and underserved homes and businesses.

“The partnership between Phase3 and YahClick, the market leader in satellite broadband connectivity across Africa, represents a strategic collaboration to make internet accessibility available to residential and business users throughout Nigeria, bypassing the infrastructure deployment challenges and reaching even the most remote regions.”

Corroborating his views, Phase3’s Executive Chairman, Stanley Jegede said:“By providing a truly extensive satellite coverage service with a range of product and service options, P3Tech will provide all unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria with the opportunity to connect and take part in the global digital economy, further transforming the Nigerian telecommunications space, accelerating national growth and positively contribute to the Federal Government broadband access target.”