By Biodun Busari

Some aggrieved Nigerians have expressed their displeasure over the statements made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that Peter Obi’s Labour Party, LP, and others will labour till death.

Tinubu, who is also the APC national leader, said Labour Party and the likes are mushroom parties; the statement has been greeted with outrageous remarks by tweeps.

Some tweeps, who are ‘Obidient’ (a term used to describe Peter Obi’s supporters), said Tinubu is arrogant for making such statements.

Tinubu made the statements, yesterday, when he and other APC chieftains and stalwarts stormed Osun State in a rally to campaign for Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly, so you can see the future. Come out en masse.

“Don’t mind PDP and other mushrooms parties – parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers,” Tinubu had said.

Reactions

Reacting on Twitter, @UchePOkoye reacted: “Tinubu said Obidients will Labour till they die. But his children are buying up the choicest areas in New York at $2 million. This man is a definition of evil.”

@ManLikeIcey said: “Tinubu just called Labour Party, Accord Party and SDP mushroom parties in Osun, very arrogant man.”

“Tinubu said people will labour till they die,” @Maybeks tweeted. “A careless and insulting comment to political opponent(s).

“Tweeting for the record, because dead or alive, Tinubu will be trolled for this comment in future. When it happens, nobody should ask if people don’t have elders in their families.”

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu says Nigerians will labour in vain. This man is daring Nigerians. I urge everyone to be prepared to vote against BAT come 2023. Enough is enough.

“A man that doesn’t have the balls to do Muslim-Muslim ticket in Lagos, but want to Islamize us at the federal,” @NnaemekaEdeh1 said.

@ritoOclock asserted: “Tinubu is calling Labour Party a mushroom party. Someone that cannot speak to a large number of people without speaking Yoruba.

“How can this man move Nigeria forward? Buhari is better than this man.”

Vanguard News