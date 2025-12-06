Progressive Govs Forum passes vote of confidence in Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, as well as support for his Renewed Hope Agenda and re-election in 2027.

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Also, the forum called on Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the insecurity challenge, as governments are taking holistic measures to tackle the challenge.

Chairman of the PGF, and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, made the declaration while reading the communique arrived at the end of a crucial meeting by the PGF, and All Progressives Congress, APC, Stakeholders Meeting in Lagos.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hosted the forum, which had 12 other PGF members in attendance.

Roll call

Those in attendance attendance include: Kebbi, Dr. Nasir Idris; Edo, Senator Monday Okpebholo; Ogun, Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji; Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu, Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno; Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori; Enugu, Peter Mbah; Kaduna, Uba Sani; Katsina, Dikko Umar.

The PGF in Nigeria is a body of governors elected on the APC platform, established to coordinate policies, share experiences, and drive development, focusing on human development, poverty eradication, job creation, and promoting the APC’s social democratic agenda across APC-controlled states.

They hold regular meetings, implement initiatives like gender equality strategies, and collaborate with the federal government and traditional institutions to ensure coherent governance and national progress, supporting President Tinubu’s reforms and promoting transparency.

Other personalities on the occasion include: Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East); Lagos Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Chairman, Governor’s Advisory Council, GAC, Tajudeen Olusi; APC Chairman; other party chieftains, members of the State Executive Council, among others.

The PGF stressed that the decision was an expression of appreciation to the President and confidence in his administration.

The communique read by Uzodimma, read in part: “The Forum undertook a broad review of the political, economic and social environment in the country.

“Governors reaffirmed that the ultimate purpose of every reform must be to improve the daily lives of Nigerians, protect their dignity, and expand opportunities for all: rural and urban, youth and elderly, women and men, workers, entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups alike.

“The PGF commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to stabilizing the economy, strengthening national security and laying the foundations of sustainable growth through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Forum noted ongoing efforts at food security, power sector improvement, transport and infrastructure upgrades, social investment, and support for productive enterprises, and pledged to align state policies to maximize the benefits of these reforms for citizens in every ward and community.

“Economic Reforms, Cost of Living and Social Protection. Recognizing the temporary burdens that accompany necessary macroeconomic reforms, the Forum reviewed the state of the economy and the cost-of-living pressures being experienced by citizens.

“Governors acknowledged the resilience and patience of Nigerians and expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices being made in the collective interest of a stronger and more inclusive economy.

“The PGF resolved to intensify state-level interventions in areas such as food production and distribution, support to small and medium-scale enterprises, youth employment, social protection for the poorest and most vulnerable, and targeted relief for workers and low-income households.

“We, the Progressive Governors are committed to work closely with Federal institutions. the National Economic Council and Local Governments to ensure that things keep improving, that no group is left behind, and that the gains of reforms continue to translate into visible improvements in the quality of life of the people.

Security, Social Cohesion and Community Resilience

“The Forum reviewed the security situation across the country and expressed appreciation for the improved coordination between federal, state and local security structures, as well as the courage and sacrifices of security agencies and community volunteers, the Forum resolved to strengthen local security architecture in all the states.

“The Forum commended Mr President for the ongoing re-engineering in the security architecture of the country. Governors reiterated that safety of lives and property remains a non-negotiable obligation of government.

“The PGF resolved to continue strengthening community-based security initiatives, intelligence gathering, conflict-prevention mechanisms and support for victims of violence and disaster.

“The Forum underscored the importance of social cohesion, inter-faith harmony and inter-ethnic understanding, and urged all leaders to use their voices and platforms to promote unity, moderation and respect, while isolating criminality and hate speech in all its forms.”

Strengthening local governance, citizen engagement

“The Forum reiterated that effective local governance is central to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots. Governors resolved to deepen reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability and service delivery in local government administration, within the framework of the Constitution and in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

“The PGF agreed to expand platforms for citizen engagement, including town hall meetings, consultation with traditional and religious leaders, civil society, labour, professional bodies, youth and women’s groups.

“The Forum affirmed that listening to the people, explaining government policies clearly, and adjusting implementation strategies based on feedback are essential to building trust and sustaining democratic legitimacy.”

Party cohesion, support for the Renewed Hope Agenda

The Forum reiterated its unwavering loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and commended the leadership of the Party for ongoing efforts to strengthen internal democracy, discipline, reconciliation and inclusiveness.

Governors pledged to continue playing a stabilizing role within the Party, ensuring that the APC remains a broad, open and performance-driven platform for national transformation.

“The PGF reaffirmed its full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the policies of APC governments at all levels.

“The Forum emphasized that Progressive Governors see themselves as trustees of the people’s mandate and as a committee of leaders jointly responsible for translating the aspirations of Nigerians into tangible social and economic outcomes across the federation.

Outlook, call for collective responsibility

“The PGF expressed renewed confidence in the future of Nigeria as a united, peaceful and prosperous country.

“The Progressive Governors pledged to strengthen policy coordination, deepen inter-state cooperation and remain focused on practical solutions that place the people at the centre of governance.

“The Forum urge all Nigerians to go about their businesses without fear, while wishing all a peaceful Christmas and happy new year in advance.The PGF called on all Nigerians to continue to support the Renewed Hope Agenda, engage constructively with their leaders, and uphold the values of hard work, patriotism and mutual respect.

“The Forum reaffirmed its determination to work with Mr. President. the National Assembly, Local Governments, the private sector, civil society traditional and religious institutions to build a nation defined by justice, opportunity and shared prosperity for all.”

Subsequently, while addressing APC statekelders, Uzodimma, urged APC stakeholders to go to the grassroots and spread the good gospel of Tinubu’s administration for the progressives to continue beyond 2027.

In his address, Sanwo-Olu commended Tinubu for his visionary leadership, saying he deserved second term in 2027.

He hailed APC members, particularly leaders and stakeholder in the state for their unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing them as leaders fully committed to the Asiwaju vision and Nigeria’s progress.

Sanwo-Olu, also used the occasion to thank APC governors and members across the country for their loyalty to the party’s programmes, especially the Renewed Hope Agenda, urging them to remain steadfast, resilience in spreading the administration’s message to secure the party’s future electoral victories.

Sanwo-Olu described President Tinubu as “the best man to lead Nigeria to her promised land,” noting that their dedication has been central to APC’s strength and stability in Lagos.

The governor reaffirmed that APC governors are fully committed to ensuring the success of the Tinubu administration.

He commended PGF Chairman, Governor Uzodimma, for expanding the forum’s membership, saying the governors’ visit demonstrated solidarity and a stronger resolve to unite party structures across the country.

Sanwo-Olu described Lagos as “the headquarters of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” and thanked his colleagues for their resilience and support for the President’s reform efforts.

Vanguard News