APC govs back Tinubu on security reforms

President Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu administration’s security reforms and his reelection in 2027.

The governors urged Nigerians to remain calm in the face of insecurity, saying government was taking holistic measures to tackle the challenge.

Chairman of the PGF and governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, made the declaration while reading the communique arrived at the end of a crucial meeting held by the PGF and All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos Island.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, hosted the forum which had 12 other PGF members in attendance.

The communique read by Uzodimma, read in part: “The forum undertook a broad review of the political, economic and social environment in the country. Governors reaffirmed that the ultimate purpose of every reform must be to improve the daily lives of Nigerians, protect their dignity, and expand opportunities for all: rural and urban, youth and elderly, women and men, workers, entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups alike.

“The PGF commended President Bola Tinubu for his steadfast commitment to stabilizing the economy, strengthening national security and laying the foundations of sustainable growth through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The forum noted ongoing efforts at food security, power sector improvement, transport and infrastructure upgrades, social investment, and support for productive enterprises, and pledged to align state policies to maximize the benefits of these reforms for citizens in every ward and community.

“Recognising the temporary burdens that accompany necessary macroeconomic reforms, the forum reviewed the state of the economy and the cost-of-living pressures being experienced by citizens.

“Governors acknowledged the resilience and patience of Nigerians and expressed deep appreciation for the sacrifices being made in the collective interest of a stronger and more inclusive economy.

“The PGF resolved to intensify state-level interventions in areas such as food production and distribution, support to small and medium-scale enterprises, youth employment, social protection for the poorest and most vulnerable, and targeted relief for workers and low-income households.

“We, the progressive governors are committed to work closely with Federal institutions, the national economic council and local governments to ensure that things keep improving, that no group is left behind, and that the gains of reforms continue to translate into visible improvements in the quality of life of the people.

“The forum reviewed the security situation across the country and expressed appreciation for the improved coordination between federal, state and local security structures, as well as the courage and sacrifices of security agencies and community volunteers, the Forum resolved to strengthen local security architecture in all the states.

“The forum commended Mr President for the ongoing re-engineering in the security architecture of the country.

Governors reiterated that safety of lives and property remains a non-negotiable obligation of government.

“The PGF resolved to continue strengthening community-based security initiatives, intelligence gathering, conflict-prevention mechanisms and support for victims of violence and disaster.

“The Forum underscored the importance of social cohesion, inter-faith harmony and inter-ethnic understanding, and urged all leaders to use their voices and platforms to promote unity, moderation and respect, while isolating criminality and hate speech in all its forms.”

Strengthening local governance, citizen engagement

“The Forum reiterated that effective local governance is central to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda at the grassroots. Governors resolved to deepen reforms aimed at improving transparency, accountability and service delivery in local government administration, within the framework of the Constitution and in partnership with relevant stakeholders.

“The PGF agreed to expand platforms for citizen engagement, including town hall meetings, consultation with traditional and religious leaders, civil society, labour, professional bodies, youth and women’s groups.

“The forum affirmed that listening to the people, explaining government policies clearly, and adjusting implementation strategies based on feedback are essential to building trust and sustaining democratic legitimacy.

“The PGF expressed renewed confidence in the future of Nigeria as a united, peaceful and prosperous country. The progressive governors pledged to strengthen policy coordination, deepen inter-state cooperation and remain focused on practical solutions that place the people at the centre of governance.

“The forum urge all Nigerians to go about their businesses without fear, while wishing all a peaceful Christmas and happy new year in advance. The forum reaffirmed its determination to work with Mr. President, the National Assembly, local governments, the private sector, civil society traditional and religious institutions to build a nation defined by justice, opportunity and shared prosperity for all.”

Sanwo-Olu, in his address, commended Tinubu for his visionary leadership, saying he deserved second term in 2027.

Sanwo-Olu described President Tinubu as “the best man to lead Nigeria to her promised land,” noting that their dedication has been central to APC’s strength and stability in Lagos.

The governor reaffirmed that APC governors were fully committed to ensuring the success of the Tinubu administration.

Governors in attendance attendance include Kebbi, Dr. Nasir Idris, Edo, Senator Monday Okpebholo,

Ogun, Dapo Abiodun Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Sokoto, Ahmad Aliyu,

Akwa Ibom, Pastor Umo Eno, Delta, Sheriff Oborevwori, Enugu, Peter Mbah, Kaduna, Uba Sani, Katsina, Dikko Umar.

Others present were Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator, Tokunbo Abiru, representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Lagos Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, chairman of Governor ‘s Advisory Council, GAC, Tajudeen Olusi, Chairman APC, other party chieftains, members of the State Executive Council, among others.