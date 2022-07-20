By Adeola Badru

The National President of the Iseyin Development Union (I.D.U), Alhaji Bayo Raji has resigned from his office to contest the House of Representatives election to represent the people of Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola and Iwajowa federal constituency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Raji who assumed office in January 2019 took over from Alhaji Shittu Agba and has been able to record various developmental projects in the community, which include influencing the Oyo State government to take over the reconstruction of major entry roads into Iseyin like the Moniya-Iseyin and Oyo-Iseyin roads, reconstruction of the Nigeria Police Force Divisional Headquarters building, which was destroyed and burnt by hoodlums during the last EndSARS protest and the establishment of the office of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the community.

Alhaji Raji’s term as the national President of I.D.U also saw to the establishment of the State Licensing office in Iseyin while he championed the establishment of the Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force and Allied Institutions and brought about a lasting peace among all religions and the adherents in the community.

In his words, the erstwhile Vice-President of the Union, who took over from Raji, Mr Sulaimon Adewuyi, while talking with journalists on Wednesday at Iseyin, said the exchange of baton was necessary to ensure that the good works that were facilitated by the former National President were not allowed to suffer neglect.

Adewuyi, who described Raji as a conscientious leader and a community developer who believed in accountability and transparency, said the former President did a lot to build support for the establishment of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso (LAUTECH), Iseyin Campus of the College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources, which is currently undergoing construction of administrative structures at the Iseyin-Okeho road campus.

“While wishing the former National President of I.D.U, Alhaji Bayo Raji success in his political journey, I will appreciate him for his roles in the success story so far recorded in our community today, he succeeded in instituting the culture of transparency and accountability, making sure monies realized from the union through crowd-funding were judiciously spent.”

“During his term, we achieved greatly in our struggle to promote unity among all the strata of the development stakeholders in Iseyin and this has paved way for the landmark projects of the federal and State governments which include the the re-construction of Moniya-Iseyin road and the ongoing reconstruction of Oyo-Iseyin road, not to talk of the creation of a new road that will link Oke-Ogun to the North through the Iseyin-Ogomoso road.”

“The success achieved so far in the establishment of the College of Agriculture and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, in Iseyin is another milestone in the history of our dear town that has for a long time, been thirsty of a higher institution of learning, we are very grateful for his leadership role, which I promise to build upon.”

The new national president promised to work on reuniting all youths bodies by merging them into a formidable body that will stand for their benefit and that of the community, while reaching out to the elders for guide and support.

Mr Sulaimon said his administration will see to constant contact visit to all branches of I.D.U in order to understand there peculiar challenges and partner them for the benefit of Iseyin.