.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A traditional ruler in Ogun State, the Ebelu of Esure-Ijebu in Ijebu-East local government area, Oba Abdulsamad Kasali has appealed to the state government to as a matter of urgency rescue the community and its residents from incessant erosion confronting the community.

Oba Kasali, who made the appeal during his one year coronation anniversary held in Esure, expressed displeasure over the loss of property and farm produce to incessant flooding .

The monarch who commended the state government for the provision of road network, however, warned that if urgent steps were not taking, flood would destroy the roads and entire community.

He said, “despite the efforts of the state government in the provision of road and healthcare centre, the town is seriously facing the problem of erosion due to heavy water that comes from about five towns surrounding Esure town.

He however, appealed to the state government to intervene by constructing drainages to collect water from the five neighbouring communities in the area.

He said, “Esure is facing the challenges of errosion because it has a sloppy ground, and majorly, all the water coming from Imushin, Odonopa and its environ was channelled towards to Esure town.

“We have been able to execute some projects within one year on the throne; which included, revitalisation and building of a new market in Ita Esure; provision of solar power in the town which made the town protected from the activities of criminals who hitherto could hid under darkness to perpetrate their nefarious activities”.

“We also provided walkie-talkie and security materials to vigilante to help ensure security of lives and property; construction of drainage channel at Olode street for flow of water and some other self executed project”.

“We don’t have security issues, we have taken that up by ourselves by setting up a grassroots security. We have been able to empower our health centers with money, St’ Albert the Great Health Center. So, they can be able to do a lot of work”.

“I’m appealing to the state government to help channel the errosion by providing drainage”.

“We don’t have much problem in the area of health because that is part of my achievements to provide drugs and modern equipment for operation in the theatre of St. Albert, the Great Clinic in Esure for the service of the indigenes of Esure and Ijebu-Imusin in general.”

While unveiling the proposed Ebelu’s palace complex design, Oba Kasali said, the town will have a befitting palace during his reign.

In his speech, the Awujale of Ijebu and Paramount ruler of Ijebu land, Oba Dr. Sikiru Adetona, who was represented by the Dagburewe of Idowa, Oba Yinusa Adekoya described the palace project as a big one, appealing to both the indigenes and non-indigens of Esure to support the monarch in achieving the project.

Speaking at the ceremony, a former Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga described the traditional ruler as a blessing from God to the people of Esure.

“On behalf of all indigenes and residents of Esure, I thank the Almighty God for His mercy He bestowed on the people of Esure by giving them a good, selfless and foresight King.

“Oba Kasali has done wonderfully well within a year, and i want to implore everyone to give him a maximum support in order to succeed in good things he has embarked on since one year as the king,” she added.

In his speech, the Chairman of the occasion, Chief Abiodun Onanuga, while congratulating Oba Kasali, affirmed that ‘he is a God sent to the people of Esure’.

Onanuga said the monarch’s one year has ensured provision of social amenities to the town.

Also in attendance is wife of Awujala of Ijebu, Traditional ruler in Ijebu land, Esure Traditional Council, Princess Dr. Sarah Olubi Johnson, Mrs Cash madam, the chief Imam of Esure Alhaji Sulyman Giwa, Rev. Father Sylvester Onasanya, Islamic Scholars in Esure and Indigens of Esure.