By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigeria Bottling Company, NBC, through its parent company, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, for a €1 million donation with four implementing partners.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony in Lagos, Managing Director, NBC, Mr Matthieu Seguin, said that the donation reflects the company’s commitment to enriching communities and will be targeted towards empowering youth and women, the provision of water and sanitary facilities, as well as scaling its PET recycling initiatives in Nigeria.

“This donation underscores our commitment to improving the lives of our communities, and it will be directed towards areas we believe we can have the most impact – empowering youth and women, and the provision of water and recycling facilities”, Seguin said.

Key partners for the programmes include Karis & Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation; West African Vocational Education (WAVE), Organized Private Sector in Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (OPS-WASH) and ChanjaDatti Limited.

In her remarks, Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Cecilia Bolaji Dada, who was represented by Funmi Raji, said: “The Ministry commends the NBC on its laudable impact in alleviating poverty amongst the citizenry and the state in general, by empowering vulnerable women and young girls in the society through their various programmes.”