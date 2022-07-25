***lauds him over choice of new dep gov

By Adeola Badru

A group known as Kishi Progressive Union (KPU), yesterday, pledged their support for Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term in office.

KPU made their intentions known to the public through a signed statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Capital City of Oyo State.

A copy of the statement issued and signed by the KPU National President, who also doubles as Agbaakin of Kishi, Chief Bayo Adesope JP and made available to newsmen commended Governor Seyi Makinde for picking a an illustrious son of Kishi as the Deputy Governor and also his running mate at the forthcoming general elections.

The statement further stated that: “On behalf of Oba Engr. (Dr.) Masoud Oyekola Awuda Lawal Arowodoye 11, the Iba of Kishi kingdom, your excellency is hereby specially appreciated for the magnanimous choice of our illustrious son, Barrister Chief Abduraheem Adebayo Lawal, Aare Baamofin of Kishi land.

“This singular honour given to us via the former commissioner for Justice and Chairman Housing Corporation, under former governor late Lam Adeshina and your excellency respectively are by no means indicative of your love and trust in an uncommon tested and reliable public servant like Aare Bamofin of Kishi.”

“This grace of God Almighty and others which Kishi community has benefited since inception of your government in 2019 are not only highly valued but also appreciated.

“The concluded part stated as thus; “We promised our continuous and undiluted support for your administration now and beyond 2023.”

“May Almighty God continue to guide you and strengthen your government to attain the set developmental goals to all parts of the staff. Please accept our tested, loyalty and respect, K’oyo le da, Ajose gbogbo wa ni o.”