Makinde’s 2nd term, best interest for Oyo people- Agunloye Royal house

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Agunloye Royal lineage of Isale-Oja, Oyo, in Oyo State, has stated that the second coming of Governor Seyi Makinde is for the best interest of the people of the state, irrespective of their tribal or political inclinations.

Agunloye, in a statement jointly signed and made available to Vanguard by its Mogaji, Prince Abdulkareem Isiaka; media aide, Prince Fadehan Moruf and Prince Adebayo Tella, to congratulate the governor, said they were confident that Makinde’s secord term would witness monumental development in all sectors.

It would be recalled that Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 563,756 votes to defeat his closest rival, Teslim Folarin of All Pprogressives Congress (APC), who scored 256,685 votes, and Adebayo Adelabu of Accord Party who got 38,357 votes in the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly’s election.

According to the statement, “We look forward to your second term as we are confident that it is for the best interest of every citizen of Oyo state. We wish you Gods wisdom, knowledge, strength and directions to deliver on your mandate to your people.”

“We the entire princes of Agunloye Royal lineage of Isale-Oja, Oyo takes this opportunity to congratulate and celebrate Governor Seyi Makinde on your well deserved success at the just concluded elections.”

“The indication of what you stand for, not just as a governor but as a person was evident in the just concluded election, as your victory wasn’t just widely accolade and celebrated but also set as a standpoint for which the foundation of democracy should be precedential.”

“Your victory was one for the people of Oyo State as they were filled with happiness and joy that cannot be appropriately summed up in any context whatsoever, as the current atmosphere in all of Oyo state is a clear pointer to this fact.”

“You governed the state not just as a governor but as one of the people that has not just seen but lived through the concerns and worries of the people. You have taken the governorship of the state to the grassroots level by touching almost every life in the state.”

“You have worked very hard to achieve this position. Your administrative and organizational skills has always aided in achieving your goals. Your pristine personality and confidence has indeed made you the peoples choice.”

“The chant of Gov Makinde filling everywhere before, during and after election has proven beyond reasonable doubt, that you are the man of the people. To the greatest surprise of everyone is getting immediate congratulatory messages from the opposition parties.”

“This shows how much of a man for the people you have always been and you being a leader to reckon with. The election was a peaceful one and no form of voters intimidation was recorded in the state.”

“You have clearly shown that democracy is truly of the people, by the people and for the people,” the statement added.