By Idowu Bankole

Former Nigerian Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other PDP bigwigs have congratulated Osun Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke over his election victory at the just concluded Osun governorship poll.

PDP’s Ademola Adeleke was declared winner by the Independent national electoral commission, INEC after polling 403, 371 votes to defeat his closest rival and the incumbent governor, APC’s Adegboyega Oyetola who polled 375,027.

The election was adjudged peaceful and credible, but not without pockets of vote-buying incidents, with many stakeholders hailing INEC’s performance as an improvement from previous election.

Reacting via his verified twitter account, PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku praised the Ademola Adeleke over his election triumph describing it has an ‘hard fought victory”.

He said, “ Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. @AAdeleke_01, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the @OfficialPDPNig family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible.

Atiku who had cut short his European trip to attend Ademola Adeleke’s campaign in Osun state, said, “Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people.”

In the same vein, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, congratulating Adeleke said “Osun state have spoken loud and clear” noting that Atiku is coming in 2023.

“The good people of Osun State have spoken loud & clear that politics is local. I want to congratulate my brother, Senator @IsiakaAdeleke1 on his victory. The @OfficialPDPNig family appreciates the Good people of Osun for sending the signal that H.E @atiku is coming.

Similar, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki also congratulated Senator Adeleke, saying “With the winning strategy, moving forward, our objective is clear”

“@AAdeleke_01, who understood the lessons from 2018 and worked to build stronger coalitions across the state and the nation. You have demonstrated that you are truly the leader that Osun needs at this crucial time.

With this winning strategy, moving forward, our objective is clear: Together, we must fix Nigeria, rescue it from the failures of the past 7-years, and work to elect our former Vice-President, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of Nigeria.

As of the time of filing this report, no member of the ruling APC has congratulated the governor-elect, further heightening speculation that the ruling party might reject the results.