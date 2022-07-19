By Emmanuel Okogba

Lewandowski is the lastest Barcelona player after completing a move to the Catalan club from Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The club took to Twitter to announce the Polish striker’s arrival, tweeting ‘OFFICIAL’ in one and then ‘Welcome to the club’ in another.

A short statement on the club’s website reads: “FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement for the transfer of Robert Lewandowski for a total of €45 million + €5 million in variables. The player will sign a contract with the Club for the next four seasons. The buyout clause has been set at €500 million.

“The final agreement comes three days after the Club announced an agreement in principle for the Polish striker, which came while the team was flying to the United States.

“Lewandowski arrived in Miami on Sunday and met his new teammates. The new Barça striker also passed his medical.”

He had insisted he wanted to leave Bayern despite having a year left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions. He also, at some point, engaged in a war of words with some members of the club’s management team over the way he was going about it.

Lewandowski, 33, is believed to be seeking new challenges having virtually won everything on offer with the Bavarian side.