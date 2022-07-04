By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Private Telecom Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, PTECSSAN, has tackled the Mobile Telephone Network, MTN, over non-payment of exit package to its staff of lower cadre.

PTECSSAN has also frowned at the inability of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment to compel the telecommunication giant to honour labour laws in the country by implementing welfare package in accordance with the global best practices.

The union in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Comrade Okonu Abdullahi expressed worries that the ministry of labour till now has refused to transmit MTN appeal, if any, to the arbitration panel as it bound to do under the circumstance.

PTECSSAN said while it has continued to follow due process to resolving any industrial dispute with MTN, the company “has continually used all controls within its powers to scuttle every effort of PTECSSAN and cause disunity within its fold.”

It wondered why the telecom giant that claims to be Investor in People, IIP, Certified cannot have something as basic as exit package for its employees, adding that whatever MTN claims to have for its work force, is only enjoyed by her management staff while only a very little fraction goes to the lower levels.

The union in the statement claimed that MTN pays exit packages to its management staff but refused to do same to the lower cadre.

It further claimed that all exited or sacked executives have been paid humongous exit packages but frowns at staff of lower cadre when they ask for the same payment even as it claims IIP certified.

According to the statement, the management staff enjoy 15,000 US Dollars as lifestyle benefit annually but nothing no matter how little is given to the staff of lower cadre.

The union also alleged that MTN pays school fees for kids of all its executives but cannot extend the gesture to its lower cadre.

Besides, PTECSSAN claims that MTN gives and fuel generator to its executives and does not care about the lower cadre despite the inflation and fuel price increase in the country and would not want it mentioned by the union.

The union also claimed that MTN pays about 80 percent of the executives take home as bonus but pays only 20 percent to lower cadre..

“In spite of all MTN has done for its workforce including the executives, the total staff cost to revenue is barely 3.5 percent which is so low compared to other organizations and banks in Nigeria who are doing well above six to nine percent,” the statement claimed.

The union wondered why ministry of labour is allegedly pampering MTN by refusing to take necessary measures

to defend the labour laws it is to protect as their (labour laws) custodian.

“The failure to bring

recalcitrant employers like MTN to obey international best practices is a remedy for disaster in the place work,” it said.

The Union added that the most paramount benefit to its members is a befitting exit package and promised not to rest until it is able to make its dream come true.