By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Kano state government has announced a ban on the operations of Keke Napep popularly known as ‘A Daidata Sahu’ in Kano from 10:00pm-6:00am with effect from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba on Monday which further indicated that the decision was reached at the end of the state security meeting recently.

“The measure is part of effort to ensure security of lives and property in the state.

“Tricycle riders are to comply and stop operating at the stipulated hours as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise” the commissioner declared.

Recent reports have shown a rise in crimes in which the tricycles are used.