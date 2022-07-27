Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FOREMOST Diplomat, Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark is dead.

Ambassador Clark who died 26th July, 2022 in Lagos at the age of 92 years is the younger brother of former Federal Commissioner for Information and South South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

In a statement signed by Dr. Christopher C. Clark for the family and made available to Vanguard late Tuesday night, the late Clark was Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), Ambassador to Switzerland and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nigerian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, New York.

The statement is titled, ” Press Statement on the passing on of Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark, CON.”

The statement read, “The Bekederemo-Fuludu-Clark family of Kiagbodo Town in the Burutu Local Government Council of Delta State, announce with profound sadness, the passing onto glory of Nigera’s foremost Diplomat, Ambassador Blessing Akporode Clark, CON, today, 26th July, 2022 in Lagos. He was aged 92 years.

“He was one of Nigeria’s leading multilateralists, and rose to become Permanent Secretary of the then Ministry of External Affairs. He was, one of the critical global personalities in the fight against Apartheid and Racial Discrimination; and a leading world expert on Disarmament.

“Since 1999, until his death, he served as Member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Foreign Relations.

“Ambassador Clark was a mentor to Nigeria’s Diplomatic Service, and for 50 (fifty) years, helped to shape Nigeria’s foreign policy.

“He is survived by his elder brother, Elder statesman Chief (Dr.) E. K. Clark

and other members of the family.

“Further details will be announced by the family in due course.”