By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

Social and economic activities were yesterday, grounded in Imo State, in honour of the youths, who were allegedly slain by the state government sponsored security outfit, Ebubeagu, in Awo-Omamma, Oru East local council area of the state. Private and commercial vehicle drivers kept off the roads while all markets, schools and shops were locked.

Similarly, banks shut their doors against their customers and government offices, including the courts, remained sealed, as workers remained in their homes.

Vanguard gathered from a resident, names withheld, via telephone calls that “there were serious gunshots from the early hours of yesterday, at Akwakuma, Owerri North local government area, by unknown gunmen”.

Continuing, the woman said: “Please, keep your distance from Akwakuma. They have been shooting seriously since morning, at Akwakuma Junction. My neighbour’s daughter in Federal Government Girls College, Owerri, and other students, who wanted to brave it and defy the sit-at-home order, ran back into the safety of their family homes. As at the time of talking with you (Saturday Vanguard), they are at a loss on what to do.”

An Akwakuma indigene, Ukachi (surname withheld), explained that: “The sit-at-home order is usually observed in our place, to the letter. On this day, some of our people were at a drinking joint and enjoying themselves at the Junction, when some security personnel arrived the place. “On sighting the armed security personnel and not knowing what their mission was, they (the natives and their friends) decided to scamper into safety. The security men fired shots into the air, before leaving the scene. There was no injury to anyone or arrests.”

Another respondent in Owerri municipality (names withheld), said: “Everyone who defied the sit-at-home order this morning (yesterday), was running helter-skelter at Wetheral/Douglas Road Junction. My daughter that was heading to school, was forced to run back home.

“The rumour about the sit-at-home order, started making the rounds early in the week and I don’t know why the school authorities did not deem it fit to properly instruct students and their parents, on the uncertainties associated with the order. Our children’s lives are very precious and inalienable.”