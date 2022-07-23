Ex CoS Terwase Orbunde

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Former Chief of Staff to Governor Samuel Ortom and All Progressives Congress, APC governorship aspirant, Mr. Terwase Orbunde has stated that he is still a member of the party despite the litigations by selected aggrieved aspirants challenging the outcome of the purported governorship primaries of the party.

Mr. Orbunde who made the clarification weekend in a statement he personally signed in Makurdi said the statement became necessary following persistent enquiries from political associates and friends on his political stance and status.

He said he still remains a member of the APC and would continue to promote and dedicate himself to the ideals of the party.

Part of the statement read, “In response to persistent inquiries from political associates, friends and former colleagues within Benue State and beyond, I wish to confirm that the All Progressives Congress, APC, submitted the name of a purported winner of a governorship primary election to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as candidate of the party in the state for the 2023 polls.

“The development has encouraged sustained on-going intra and inter party litigations.

“This state of affairs has brought about constraints of making elaborate comments on the matter.

“However, I wish to inform my political associates and supporters that I remain a committed APC member who is dedicated to the ideals of the party and the resolution of the tussle.

“My prayers, hope, and expectations are that our party should be able to field a credible and competent Benue State governorship and other candidates in the forthcoming elections and I wish to make positive contributions in that direction.”