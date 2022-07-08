From left: Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos); Nyesom Ezenwo Wike (Rivers); Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo); Dr. Kayode Fayemi ( Ekiti), and Senator Olaka Nwogu at Governor Wike’s country home in Rumueprikom, Rivers State, on Friday for their closed-door meeting.

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Neither the host, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, nor his guests, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, said anything to pressmen about their closed-door meeting at the end of their parley in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Some South-West All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and leaders, all close associates of the party’s presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu, met with Governor Wike in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, with speculations rife that it was an attempt to win Wike over to the ruling party.

The meeting, on Friday, at the private residence of the Rivers governor, had as head of delegation Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu.

In the entourage were Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and that of Ekiti state, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Also seen at the residence of the Rivers governor were Senator Olaka Nwogu and former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, all of who declined to comment on the meeting.

With the host, Wike, also evasive on baring the mission of the visitors and outcome of the meeting, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Rivers told Vanguard, “There is nothing hidden under the sun.

“They have their reasons for not spilling what transpired now, but at the right time, someone would speak if he has to.”

Speculations are rife that the move is all about taking advantage of the fragile state of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the moment to win Wike over to the ruling APC.

The feeling is that the Rivers governor was betrayed both in the party’s presidential primary and the selection of a running mate for PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

