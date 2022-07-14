By Femi Bolaji

Worried by the spate of insecurity in Taraba South Senatorial district, an Abuja-based Taraba South group, G-20 club, has called on Taraba state government and stakeholders from the zone to forgo their differences to address the lingering security challenges affecting inhabitants of the area.

The group said recent attacks on Tati and Jenuwa villages in Takum LGA and Yangtu development area respectively are worrisome.

This was contained In a statement Wednesday, by spokesman of the group, Uti-dah Volpuize.

They noted that the livelihood of families who rely on agriculture is being threatened after abandoning their farmlands.

The group also said economic activities in the zone is also under threat due to the spate of insecurity.

According to them “If this situation is not redressed, then the future of our people is under serious threat as they can no longer engage in farming which is their primary economic activity.

“We are therefore, calling on the State Government as well as other political leaders to rise to the occasion by initiating means of bringing this madness to a halt before it consumes all of us.”

The group also appealed to security agencies operating in Taraba South to increase the tempo of intelligence gathering and intensify patrols of the area.

They also called on inhabitants of Taraba South to remain law abiding and continue to cooperate with government and its agencies.