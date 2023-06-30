Catholic Bishop decries worsening insecurity in Taraba South

… Frowns against stereotyping, ethnic bigotry

… Tasks Government, Stakeholders on Lasting Solution

By Femi Bolaji

The Catholic Bishop of Wukari Diocese, The Most Rev. Mark Nzukwein, has decried the deteriorating state of security and wanton destruction of lives and properties in Taraba South.

The cleric at a one day interactive forum with stakeholders of the zone, also warned against stereotyping, and urged elites to close ranks to end the carnage.

The meeting was at the instance of stakeholders from Takum and Ussa local government areas as well as Yangtu Special Development Area.

Part of the resolutions reached at the meeting was for the state governor to ensure safe return of displaced persons to their communities.

The communique in parts says “We need to change our mindset of stereotyping, ethnic bigotry, lack of respect for human life, etc, and work for the common good of all. We call on all stakeholders to make deliberate efforts to achieve this.

“We equally call on the Governor to ensure the return of the displaced people especially in Central and Southern Taraba, some of whom have been away from their homes for over four (4) years.

“While we urge the civil and traditional authorities to be exemplary, honest, and to have the common good of the people at heart, we equally challenge the elites in the State to rise up and close ranks among themselves and contribute their quota in the peace building process. Their prolonged silence over security challenges and destruction of lives and property in Southern Taraba is no longer golden.

“Since some communities in Southern Taraba share borders with their counterparts in Benue State, we resolve to collaborate with the government and community leaders in Benue State through sustained dialogue in our collective quest for peaceful coexistence among the people of these two neighbouring States.”