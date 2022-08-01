… As Bandits Kill 3, abduct others in Gassol LGA

By Femi Bolaji

Youths from the Kuteb ethnic stock have cried out that their future is under serious threat over the continuous attack of their communities by bandits in Ussa, Takum local government areas and Yangtu special development area.

The youths under the aegis of Concerned Kuteb Youths in Diaspora, Monday said they can no longer engage in farming activities which they affirmed is their source of livelihood.

This came as bandits on motorcycle Saturday noon reportedly killed 3 in Jauro Manu village, and abducted some others in Gassol local government area of Taraba state.

It was gathered that the bandits raided shops and took away money and other valuables from traders at the Jauro Manu market.

A daughter to one of the eyewitness who spoke to Vanguard said her father is currently receiving treatment after sustaining injury while running for his life.

According to her, “they came on motorbikes and started shooting.

“Saturday was Jauro Manu market and suddenly some people on bike carrying guns entered the market and started shooting.

“Some people were killed while others sustained injuries.”

The state police command has also confirmed the attack. Acting spokesperson of the police in Taraba state, DSP Kwache Gambo said the police is on the trail of the attackers.

However, spokesman of the Kuteb youth group, Caleb Ure, in a statement on the plight of their kinsmen in Ussa, Takum and Yangtu development area in Taraba South, urged government to live up to its responsibility.

According to him, “The Taraba State Government, Federal Government and stakeholders should condemn this attack; then move beyond rhetorics; take a decisive step to stop this ethnic cleansing against the Kuteb race in Kwararafa Kingdom and restore Peace.

“These heinous attacks create deplorable state of security that is threatening every aspect of life of our people, forcing over 120,000 persons to abandon their homes toseek refuge in Takum and Lissam towns.

“The attacks are still ongoing, the attackers wielding sophisticated weapons and villages are left in ruins and rubbles.

“Daily, lives are lost, women and children wail and men bury the dead.

“We want to state clearly that if this situation is not addressed expediently, the future of our people is under serious threat.

“As we speak, we can no longer engage in farming which is our primary economic activity.

“We are rather going backwards economically because of the incessant attacks, killings and destructions.”

