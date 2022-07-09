By Bose Adelaja

A middled aged man was reportedly swept by flood on Saturday, while in search of his missing cows around Oko-Oba in Agege area of Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred in the morning.

His colleagues were said to have alerted residents of the area after their fruitless search at about 4pm.

A resident of Oko-Oba, Ayomide Arinola hinted Vanguard about the development.

According to her, residents noticed some colleagues of the victim who came to Oko-Oba from Abattoir, while they (residents) were busy searching for two occupants of a vehicle who were swept by flood at Oyatoki Street, Oko-Oba. She said, “upon arrival at about 4pm, they joined in the search, only to inform us that their colleague, a male, was swept away while searching for some missing cows from the abattoir.

“They informed that some of their cows were swept by flood in the morning, and the man volunteered to search for them unfortunately, he was also swept away.

“They begged residents to notify them incase his body was found.”

Recall that a Lexus Jeep and another vehicle with three occupants each on board were swept away on Saturday, in Oko-Oba.

However, two of the occupants were rescued through community efforts, one swam out of the flood while another jumped to a safer place remaining two occupants who were still missing at press time.

The vehicle drivers were said to have been defiant to warnings by residents to avoid passing the area.

At press time, search and rescue for the victims were ongoing.

This is just as 14 passengers of an ill-fated boat were missing after their boat capsized on Friday night, in Ojo area of Lagos.

16 passengers including children, were said to be on board when the boat capsized at Mile 2 but two bodies have been recovered so far.