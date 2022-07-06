By Juliet Umeh

NIGERIANS willing to go into crypto business but do not know how to go about it can now be educated on the business with Mara wallet app.

This is as a pan-African multi-currency crypto company, Mara, announced the pre-launch of its wallet.

The company explained Mara Wallet as a portal to the cryptoeconomy focuses on helping people begin their journey towards conveniently managing their crypto-finance needs, take a major step toward financial freedom, and learn more about cryptocurrency and blockchain in Africa.

Co-Founder and CEO at Mara, Chi Nnadi, said the company pre launches the product to achieve crypto education, financial literacy, and ensure a more equitable distribution of capital.

Nnadi explains: “Our goal is to get sub-Saharan individuals to leverage a financial infrastructure that they can build their lives upon and make the most of the financial-growth opportunities available in the cryptoeconomy. Mara wallet is a fast and secure multi-currency crypto wallet that gives Africans control over their cryptocurrency.

“Mara reveals a product roadmap that enables users to easily buy, sell, send, withdraw, store, and protect a wide range of fiat and crypto-assets such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs in real time and without any prior crypto knowledge.

“At Mara, we are committed to the financial empowerment of the individuals that use our products and services to meet their various crypto-finance needs, and take responsibility in building an informed community seriously.

According to Nnadi, “The Mara Wallet app is available on the Google Play and Apple App stores. Once formally launched in a few months, it will enable users to invest in crypto and send money to their family members in real time without processing times, delays, or high fees.

“The Mara Wallet pre-launch comes at a critical inflection point in the evolution of Sub-Saharan Africa. The current centralised financial system continues to present ongoing obstacles to the development of both local economies and individuals. As a result, food prices have doubled or even tripled in some areas and created record-breaking interest rates. These systems have prompted a dire need for a decentralised alternative.”

Also, the CEO talked about Mara Wallet waitlist, stating that it is the core mechanic of the pre-launch app and it is aimed at crypto-curious and crypto-enthusiast users who seek early access to the exchange. Through it they will unlock financial rewards that give users the perfect jumpstart into the cryptoeconomy.