.

…Asks lawyers to suspend action on suit against Edo CP

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Concerned stakeholders in Edo State have waded into the crisis in Ologbo Itsekiri community, Ologbo in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, as it has invited the Itsekiri leadership to a meeting today.

The Iyatsere of Warri Kingdom, Johnson Amatserunleghe, disclosed this to Vanguard, yesterday.

The Iyatsere said he had also met with Itsekiri sons and daughters of the community to notify them of the meeting, adding that he was hopeful the outcome would bring enduring peace in the area.

He said he had also spoken to his lawyers to suspend further action on his suit before a Federal High Court, Benin City, against the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro and two others, demanding N10 billion as damages.

It will be recalled that the Iyatsere had slammed a N10 billion suit on the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Yaro, and two others over matters of alleged rights violation and related issues.

The Iyatsere said: “I have asked my lawyers to stop further actions on the suit against the Commissioner of Police and two others with this development.

“We appealed to the federal, Edo State governments and the Inspector General of Police to intervene for peace to reign in the community in our recent publications in Vanguard newspaper.

“Today, concerned stakeholders in the state sent words through a very prominent son of the state inviting us to a meeting for Thursday (today). I want to thank all for the timely response to our appeal.

“We pray the outcome of the meeting will bring about the desired peace.

“We Itsekiri of Ologbo are very peace-loving people. We have lived peacefully with our neighbours for years. So, we don’t know why the sudden attack on us since oil was discovered here.”