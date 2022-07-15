By Prince Okafor

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji has applauded Air Peace on the commencement of direct flight between Nigeria and China.

Nnaji’s commendation is coming on the heels of the airline’s inaugural flight to Guangzhou, China on Thursday.

According to him, the commencement of direct flight to China by Air Peace would bring a huge relief to Nigerians and citizens of other African countries who travel regularly on business trips to China.

The Aviation Committee Chairman stressed that, Nigeria and indeed Africa shared huge business and cultural ties adding that the direct airlink would further strengthen such relationships.

He further praised Air Peace for mustering the courage to begin the long haul flight at the time the entire airlines globally were just struggling to overcome the enormous negative impact of COVID-19 on the aviation sector.

Nnaji assured that, the legislature would continue to work with the executive to ensure a robust aviation industry in the country.