By Benjamin Njoku

Producer of blockbuster movies including “Last Flight to Abuja” and “Mirror Boy”, Obi Emelonye is back with another bar-raising movie, ‘Money Miss Road’ to solidify his spot in the Nigerian movie industry.

The new action-comedy film, which opens on Friday, July 22, across cinemas in Nigeria, Europe, USA and Canada features lots of humour and action.

The film produced by Joy Efe Odiete, Nigeria’s only female CEO of a global film distribution company, has Obi Emelonye’s directorial imprints, and showcases legendary entertainer, Charly Boy in wit-for-wit, fist-for-fist dramatic expressions alongside internet comedy sensation, Josh Alfred (Josh2funny) and Jide Achufusi (Swanky JKA).

Stressing the struggles, dreams and drive of downtown existence, the film captures the lives of two friends, Josiah (Josh2funny) and Joseph ( Jide Achufusi) whose chance encounter with Diokpa (Charly Boy), a ruthless criminal kingpin at a local hotel would set up for a life of luxury and misery as their rat race for survival unfolds.

On the movie, Emelonye, who has been described by the international press as ‘a Nigerian filmmaker telling quintessential African stories with a universal soul’ and behind other blockbusters as ‘Badamasi’ and ‘Oxford Gardens’ said : “Great films are characterised by technical depth, memorable dialogues, enduring lessons, and limitless fun, ‘Money Miss Road’ is a bumper of all these values, designed to offer a remarkable cinema experience.”

For the producer, Joy Odiete,”Money Miss Road” is Blue Pictures’ way of telling people to loosen up in a world dogged by wars, terrorism and strange viruses. “We have had so many unpleasant stories, ranging from COVID-19 to terrorism, to wars and inflation, but there must come a time when we have to loosen up. We have to live, love, learn and laugh. That is the gap ‘Money Miss Road’ has come to fill as from July 22, 2022,” she says.

Money Miss Road was filmed in locations at Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria.

Commenting on the movie, Charly Boy described “Money Miss Road” as a great movie, adding “ If you see me on a bike in your street, know that I am searching for two guys, Swanky JKA and Josh2funny. They did not just touch the tail of a lion, but chopped it off. As the Area Father, nobody messes with me. and the rest will be in cinemas as from July 22.”