The Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) was held in Lagos with filmmakers across the globe converging under the same roof to celebrate African cinema.

Here is the complete list of winners of the 18th edition of the prestigious awards .

Award for Achievement in Screenplay

Borga (Winner)

Road to My Father’s Compound

Surviving Gaza

Jolly Roger

Tug of War

Borga

Tembele

Best Documentary

No U Turn – Nigeria (Winner)

Taamaden – Mali

No Simple Way Home -Sudan

The Last Shelter – Mali

No U Turn – Nigeria

Transaction – Zimbabwe

Lobola, a Bride’s True Price?- South Africa

Africa Moot – South Africa

When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany

Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation

No Way Out – Uganda (Winner)

On the Surface – Iceland

Opal – Martinique

Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire

No Way Out – Uganda

Skin Like Mine –USA

PTD – Nigeria

Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

Tug of War – Tanzania (Winner)

Borga – Ghana

Tug of War – Tanzania

Tembele – Uganda

Surviving Gaza – South Africa

Alaise – Nigeria

Medicine Man – Kenya

Award for Best Young/Promising Actor

Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle (Winner)

Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga

Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka’s Story

Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri

Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza

Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

Man of God (Winner)

Man of God

Alaise

Swallow

Jolly Roger

Almajiri

Money Miss Road

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adjetey Annag – Borga (Winner)

Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza

Wale Ojo – A Song from the Dark

Adjetey Annag – Borga

Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene

Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger

Segun Arinze – Almajiri

Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow (Winner)

Lydia Forson – Borga

Samke Makhoba- Surviving Gaza

Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow

Siti Amina -Tug of War

Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Eugene Boateng – Borga (Winner)

Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele

Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger

Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War

Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza

Eugene Boateng – Borga

Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow

Akah Nnani- Man of God

Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father’s compound

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War (Winner)

Euodia Samson – Angeliena

Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele

Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War

Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the Dark

Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave

Eniola Akinbo – Swallow

Award for First Feature by a Director

Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark (Winner)

Uga Carlini – Angeliena

York Fabian Raabe – Borga

Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark

Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound

Award for Best Director

Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza (Winner)

Amil Sivji –Tug of War

York-Fabian Raabe – Borga

Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God

Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza

Uga Carlini – Angeliena

Walter Banger – Jolly Roger

Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

Morris Mugisha – Tembele

Award for Best Film

Tug of War – Tanzania (Winner)

Ayaanle – Somalia

Jolly Roger – Nigeria

Borga – Ghana

Angeliena – South Africa

Tug of War – Tanzania

Man of God – Nigeria

Surviving Gaza – South Africa

Tembele – Uganda

Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad

Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies (Winner)

Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road

York Fabian Raabe- Borga

Ogo Okpue – A song From the Dark

Robert Peters – The Scar

Award for Best Diaspora Short Film

Contraband – USA (Winner)

Contraband – USA

Slow Pulse – USA

Skin Like Mine – USA

Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

The Rumba King – Peru (Winner)

The Rumba King – Peru

Wade in the Water – USA

The Sun Rises in the East – USA

Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

The Sleeping Negro – USA (Winner)

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

The Sleeping Negro – USA

Award for Best Achievement in Production Design

Underbelly (Winner)

Tug Of War

Underbelly

Surviving Gaza

Borga

Swallow

Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design

Man of God (Winner)

Swallow

Underbelly

Tug of War

Tembele

Man of God

Award for Best Achievement in Make-up

Angeliena (Winner)

Jolly Roger

A Song from The Dark

Surviving Gaza

Underbelly

Angeliena

Best Achievement in Sound

Surviving Gaza (Winner)

The Wave

Surviving Gaza

Swallow

Tug of War

Borga

Tembele

Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Surviving Gaza (Winner)

Koi-Koi: the Myth

Tug of War

Borga

Tinka’s Story

Surviving Gaza

Alaise

Best Achievement in Soundtrack

Tug of War (Winner)

Tembele

Ayaanle

Man of God

Surviving Gaza

Tug of War

Almajiri

Best Achievement in Cinematography

Tembele (Winner)

Tug of War

Tembele

Ayaanle

Surviving Gaza

Borga

Road To My Father’s Compound

Award for Achievement in Editing

Jolly Roger (Winner)

Jolly Roger

Angeliena

Tug of War

Borga

Almajiri

Man of God

