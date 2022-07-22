By Vincent Ujumadu

EIGHT persons suspected to be connected with the murder and beheading of the late Hon Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s Aguata Constituency 11 have been arrested by security operatives.

Governor Soludo announced the arrests during a burial Mass celebrated in honour of the lawmaker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Isuofia yesterday.

Tears flowed freely as the casket bearing Okoye’s body arrived the community, with many people cursing the hoodlums who terminated the live of the 44- year old lawmaker said to be one of the most intelligent in the state House of Assembly.

While pledging that his government would not rest on its oars until all those involved in the gruesome murder of the lawmaker were brought to face justice, Soludo also expressed his solidarity with all the victims of criminality in the state, reassuring that they would surely get justice.

Consoling the immediate family and the members of the legislative arm of government for the loss of Okoye, the governor called on communities in the state to intensify support for government in its fight against criminality by flushing out the bad eggs among them.

He said: “These people are not unknown gunmen. They live among our people, some of them have families and operate from various communities. We need you to help us identify them so that they can face justice.

“The gunmen came with their strange religion, but there is no relationship between light and darkness.

“Their gods drink blood, but ours doesn’t and that is why we need to fight them together”.

He re-emphasized the need for the various communities to adopt ‘operation know your tenants,’ adding that it would commence with his town, Isuofia as a way of identifying the criminal elements within the communities.

He informed the congregation that the state House of Assembly had already written to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, about the vacuum that exists in the constituency, with Hon Okoye’s death, pointing out that a by-election would soon be conducted to complete his tenure.

He also promised that every entitlement due to the late lawmaker would be paid to the family he left behind

Catholic Bishop of Ekwulobia Diocese and Cardinal nominee, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke presided over the burial Mass

Among those that attended the ceremony were the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyeka Ibezim, members of the State House of Assembly, led by the Speaker, Hon. Uche Okafor and traditional ruler of Isuofia, Igwe- Aloysius Muoghalu.

Vanguard recalls that the late lawmaker and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka were kidnapped on their way home on 15th, May, 2022 and his head was found along Nnobi road, even after ransom was allegedly paid.