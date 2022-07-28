Online Educative Platform, aptLearn has awarded scholarships in software development and other tech-related skills to African students.

Scholarships recipients were selected based on a computer-based test, skill, community involvement, and statement of goals and aspirations.

The scholarship grants free access to paid online courses and materials, thereby aiding students in their quest for learning software development. Over 6,000 recipients were chosen from all across Africa, with significant numbers from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Rwanda.

“It’s an incredibly rewarding feeling to be able to contribute to the tech community through our scholarship program,” said Olaniyan Abdulganiyy, CTO of aptLearn.

“We’re proud to be part of such an impactful cause, one that has the potential to positively shape thousands of youths and enthusiasts in the tech space,” said Mr Olaniyan.

The scholarship program was part of aptLearn’s initiative that aims to increase the number of Africans in tech and help fill an industry-wide gap projected to grow to 10,000 over the next five years. aptLearn offers a broad range of industry-leading opportunities and career paths designed to teach talented prospects to follow their passion for tech.

“We reaffirm our commitment to encourage and promote excellence in tech for decades to come by investing in the great talents of these diverse and passionate students.

“At aptLearn, we understand the need to embrace fresh perspectives, probe unexamined problems, and tap into unique ideas. We want to support the innovative minds that represent the groups and communities that are still getting left behind in tech”, Olaniyan remarked.

An online learning solution created for engineers by engineers. With a mission to improve lives through learning, aptLearn is an online learning platform that helps learners gain on-demand tech skills they need to compete in today’s economy and acquire professional certificates at a fraction of the cost and time. Powered by aptLearn Limited, aptLearn is privately held and headquartered in London, UK.