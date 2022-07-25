By Nwafor Sunday

The Sports Minister, Sunday Dare has joined millions of Nigerians in congratulating Tobi Amusan over her victory at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States,

Tobi Amusan broke the 100m hurdles World Record in the semi-finals with an astonishing 12.12s and followed up with a (+2.5) wind-assisted 12.06s in the final.

Haven achieved all these Nigerians have been pouring in messages, felicitating with her for showing the strength of Africa to the whole world.

In his congratulatory message, Sunday Dare said that Amusan’s victory would be the beginning of great things for Nigerian athletics.

His words: “I am so proud of what Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and even those who didn’t get on the podium have achieved in Eugene, Oregon. This is the beginning of great things for Nigerian athletics. This is a new dawn.

“Years of hard work and consistently knocking on the door has yielded the right dividends. For the first time in our history, we have a World Champion. This is huge. Congratulations to Nigeria.”

“For me, these medals are not the only positives from the World Championships. The 4×100m relay teams(men and women)showed a lot of promise for the future.

“The women barely got here as the 16th best team in the world but they got so close to getting on the podium, the men also gave it their best shot and showed they have a bright future.

“Our athletes in the short sprints also showed character. Some of them are competing on a high-level stage like this for the first time, rubbing shoulders with very experienced and tournament-tested veterans and legends and not falling too far behind in extremely tough situations.

“They can beat their chests and be proud of what they have achieved. We now have the responsibility to continue to support them by creating the right environment for their growth.”

“We have gained a great momentum going into the Commonwealth Games now, this will definitely inspire Team Nigeria to make a huge impact in Birmingham,” Mr Dare concluded.