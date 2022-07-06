Album cover: Burna Boy’s personal struggles mirrored in 'Love, Damini'

By Adeleye Adegboyega
Superstar singer, Burna Boy has released the cover of his much-anticipated 6th studio album- Love, Damini.
The birthday-themed cover shows Burna wearing a black suit on a white shirt; with several candles laced around two beautiful-looking cakes.
The album is set to be released on Friday, July 8th – a week after he celebrated his 31st year birthday.
The album cover was shot by Nigerian/American Photographer and Creative
Director, Mikey Oshai.
He disclosed that the project would highlight his personal struggles.
“Love, Damini is a personal body of work. It’s about the ups and downs, the
growth, the L’s and W’s.
“I’m excited to share this journey and roll [it] out with you all,” he had
written.
Burna Boy recently released the full tracklist of the album which features guest
appearance from Ed Sheeran, Popcaan, Victony, J Balvin, Blxst, JHus,
Kehlani, Ladysmith, and Black Mambazo.
The 19-track album includes already released songs “Kilometre” and
international hit/chart topping single-“Last Last”; which Burna Boy revealed in
an interview that American R & B star Toni Braxton gets 60% of the royalties
from the song- a sample of Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit, ‘He Wasn’t Man
Enough’.
The African Giant promised to drop new teasers off his forthcoming “Love
Damini” album every day until the 8th July official release date
He made this known in a tweet:
“Apparently I was born just after midnight, so I’m gna be dropping teasers
everyday till release at midnight #LOVEDAMINI
Keeping to his promise, he teased Track 5 “Cloak and Dagger” in a follow-up
tweet.
- Cloak and Dagger #LOVEDAMINI pic.twitter.com/R5qDMg7hvD
— Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 4, 2022
The award winning superstar-singer also performed the 13th track of the
album- “For My Mind” ft. Ed Sheeran at the British star’s Wembley concert
last week.
The ecstatic fans were thrilled by the performance of the love-themed song.
We expect the upcoming album to be a hit as it is Burna Boy’s first since the
historic Grammy Award Winning album- Twice as Tall).