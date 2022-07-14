Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has signed into law the first amendment to the Ondo State Security Network Agency Law code named Amotekun

Akeredolu, who assented to the bill at the State Executive Chamber of his office, noted that the new amendment became imperative in light of the heightened insecurity across the state.

The governor assured that the amended Law would enhance the security architecture of the state and help the Amotekun Corps to perform better.

He appreciated the State House of Assembly for the quick passage of the bill.

Similarly, the Ondo State Executive Council has taken some far-reaching decisions to further shapen the course of governance for the well-being of people of the state.

Addressing Government House Reporters at the end of the Council meeting, the newly reassigned Honourable Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju regretted that one more death was recorded as a result of the June 5 terror attack on St Francis Catholic Church,Owo .

According to Ademola-Olateju, the number of fatalities is now 41 while 17 persons were still being hospitalised.

While commiserating with the bereaved families and praying for speedy recovery of those still in the hospital, the Commissioner restated the commitment of the state government to having a memorial site built in honour of all the victims.

Also at the briefing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye appreciated Gov. Akeredolu for assenting to the amendment to the law which established the Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

He assured that the development would scale up the operational capacities of the state security outfit.

Adeleye used the occasion to announce the procurement of the newly acquired operational vehicles to be distributed to all security operatives in the state including the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Army, Directorate of State Security and Amotekun Corps to fortify the performances of security agencies in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu on March 5, 2020 signed the bill into law.

Akeredolu, at the brief signing ceremony, which took place at the State Executive Council (SEC) Chambers warned against any political colouration of the outfit.

NAN reports that the signing came barely 24 hours after the House of Assembly passed the bill.

Amotekun was initiated by the six South-West governors to tackle the security challenges facing the region.

NAN reports that Lagos, Oyo, Ogun and Osun Houses of Assembly also sign their states’ versions of the bill on the same day.