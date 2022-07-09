By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The kidnapped Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu who last Tuesday evening was reportedly abducted by unknown armed men along Otukpo – Ugbokolo road, in Okpokwu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state has regained his freedom.

Fr. Amodu who is a Priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo was abducted while on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga, Ugbokolo in the same Okpokwu LGA. He was said to have been released Friday night by his abductors.

Confirming the development, the Diocese of Otukpo in a statement issued weekend by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo said the Priest was released unharmed.

Part of the statement read, “it is with grateful hearts that we announce the safe release of our priest, Rev. Fr. Peter Amodu from abduction. Fr. Peter who was kidnapped on July 6, 2022 at about 4.00pm along Otukpo – Ugbokolo Highway, Benue State, was released unharmed today July 8, 2022 at about 8.30pm.

“We express our deepest appreciation to God for the safe release of our priest. We sincerely thank all the priests, religious, lay faithful and all people of goodwill who showed strong solidarity and offered prayers for the speedy and safe release of our brother. May the good Lord reward you without measure.

“As we continue to commend the lives of other numerous people who are held captives by criminal gangs in various parts of the country to the Lord for their safe rescue, we pray that through the efficacious intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Lord will preserve us from all evil and restore sanity to our country Nigeria.”