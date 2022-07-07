2023: I’m no longer Peter Obi’s running mate — Doyin Okupe

By Biodun Busari
The Director-General, Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, on Thursday, revealed that he had withdrawn as the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP.
Okupe, who made this known via his verified Twitter handle @doyinokupe, said that his party would announce the new running mate to the presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Okupe tweeted: “This afternoon I submitted my withdrawal letter from the position of the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, to INEC(Independent National Electoral Commission).
Read Also: Labour Party to unveil Baba-Ahmed as Obi’s running mate Friday
“A replacement will be announced by the national chairman of the party shortly. I feel greatly blessed to have been part of the foundation of success for the LP.”
Obi had earlier said that he preferred a running mate that is younger and competent.
He said: “We are talking to quite a number of people and Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is a capable hand.
“But I wish I could work with somebody who is younger. I prefer younger people who have a lot to offer rather than recycling old hands.
“I want a competent person and I am building a formidable team.”