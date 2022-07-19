By Prince Okafor

A fresh batch of 143 stranded Nigerian returnees from Libya, Tuesday, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

They were received by the National Emergency Management Agency of Nigeria, NEMA, an agency set up by the Federal Government, responsible for tackling disaster-related issues through the establishment of concrete structures and measures.

According to NEMA Director General, Mustapha Ahmed, “The Returnees were brought back to Nigeria through the Cargo Wing of the MMIA, with Al Buraq Air Boeing 737-800 registration number 5A – DMG at about 1518 hours

“The profile of the individuals consists of 96 male adults, eight boys are eight, and one male toddler. We had a total of 36 female adults, a girl, and a female toldler.

“Among them are a female and a male adult with serious medical issues.” Meanwhile, the coordinator did not disclose the nature of their sickness.