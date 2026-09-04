Tinubu will win Kaduna, retain presidency in 2027 — Gen Musa

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd)

ABUJA — The Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (retd.), has dismissed claims by the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr Rabiu Kwankwaso, that President Bola Tinubu could be defeated in the 2027 general elections.

Musa expressed confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would retain the Presidency and win the governorship and other elective positions in Kaduna State in the 2027 elections.

He spoke on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, hours after Obi and Kwankwaso told their supporters that they were prepared to resist any attempt to manipulate the 2027 elections.

Obi had warned that voters would not allow their votes to be subverted at polling units, while Kwankwaso argued that the APC could lose the 2027 presidential election despite controlling more than 30 states, citing the defeat of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Responding to suggestions that voters in Kaduna could punish the APC and Tinubu over the performance of the administration, Musa described the perceived rejection of the ruling party in the North as a matter of individual perception.

“That’s a perception. It’s a perception, and I mean, everybody has his own perception to deal with. People will always have the good, the bad, and the ugly,” he said.

Asked whether the APC could lose Kaduna State in 2027, the minister expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious.

“I cannot say cannot lose. APC will win in Kaduna. That I know,” he said.

When asked whether he was referring specifically to the governorship election, Musa replied: “Definitely. Presidential, governorship, and all levels.”

Musa, who hails from the North, also rejected suggestions of growing opposition to the APC and Tinubu in the region.

He said some individuals were attempting to exploit public sentiments because of dissatisfaction with their personal circumstances.

“That’s why I said there are some people, because probably they are not where they think they are, the tendency is they want to whip up sentiments. APC is this, APC is that,” he said.

The minister also defended the policies of the Tinubu administration, saying the President had taken difficult decisions which, according to him, would gradually yield positive results.

He urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration, insisting that the impact of some of the reforms would become more evident with time.