Fayemi in stepping down for Tinubu said; “Our brothers from the Northern Governors Forum of the APC have led by example by proposing to party members that the next candidate of our party and by God’s grace the next president of our country must come from the Southern part of this country and I have come to a difficult but necessary decision and that decision is that we must look for the most appropriate person at this time to do the job.

I am prepared to sacrifice my ambition to be president of Nigeria.

I am a young man and I still have a lot of time ahead of me and one person I have worked with in the trenches of democratic struggles and in the cause of governing Nigeria side by side, shoulder to shoulder, my mentor, my leader and supporter of mine and great fighter for the unity of Nigeria that I will recommend to all my supporters and my delegates starting with the 48 delegates from Ekiti state alone and others from across the country is that you please accord me the respect to offer the support you are giving me to my elder brother, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I am not doing him a favour but doing a duty of care for Nigeria.

List of those who have stepped down for Tinubu so far

Akpabio

Amosun

Fayemi

Bankole

Badaru

Boroffice

Stepped down for Osinbajo

Nicholas Felix