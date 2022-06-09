A delegation from the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on Tuesday, June 7, paid a courtesy visit to the Dunamis International Gospel Centre’s The Glory Dome along the Airport Road in Abuja.

The delegation, led by the Commissioner, Mr Frederick Davie, accompanied by Mr Zachary Udin, Researcher, Ms. Madeline Velturo, Policy Analyst, and Mr Daniel Rhema, Political Officer, were taken round the church auditorium, the Rose of Sharon Parks and Gardens, all the way to the Destiny Christian Academy by Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife, Dr. Mrs. Becky Enenche.

They were greatly awed and inspired by the mighty works and wonders of God at the Glory Dome as they took a tour of the entire facility – right from the office complex, the church auditorium, the Rose of Sharon Parks and Gardens, all the way to the Destiny Christian Academy.