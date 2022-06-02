To commemorate the Trinity Sunday fest, the Trinity High School Oguta Old Boys Association (TOBA) Worldwide hold its 2022 national reunion meeting and book launch on June 12, 2022.

The event will kick off with the Trinity Sunday church service at Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri at 9:30am followed by a reception at the Art Nouveau Event Centre, Concord Junction by Teachers House, Port Harcourt Road, Owerri at 12pm.

The book, titled “Trinity High School Oguta – Reminiscenes” recounts past events of the school.

According to its President, Mr. Godwin Achunine, the association will give a detailed update on the renovation of the dilapidated buildings at their alma mater.

He stated that there would also be a Trinity lecture, gala night/fellowship and fund-raising from the old boys across the world as well as friends and well-wishers.

Speaking about the Trinity Sunday, Achunine recounted how special the day was for the students, especially the sumptuous meal that awaited them after the church service.

He said: “Trinity Sunday is a special day set apart by Christians worldwide for a most solemn and reverential worship of the Blessed Trinity, the One and only true wise God – God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit. This day was always something of a special day for students at Trinity High School, Oguta.

“On each Blessed Trinity Sunday day, our Proprietor Chief HPO Udom (Papa or Prop) would kill a cow and entertain the students lavishly. Students always looked forward to this day with great expectation and anticipation.”

