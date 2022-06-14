In the heat of failed negotiations and counter efforts made between the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) that has kept Nigerian students in the public universities at home for four(4) months, a human right and accountability advocate Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has charged Federal Government to send students back to school and improve the country’s educational system noting that Education improves economy.

Disclosing this in a statement, Obidike categorically stated that the higher their education and accomplishments, the better employment opportunities for them. “People who grew up poor but were educated have high chances of transforming themselves, thus contributing to a decrease in society’s poverty rates. Education helps countries grow economically since it is about getting knowledge and being able to apply it wisely to our lives and, at the same time, improving other people’s lives.

“Education is very important in modern society. One needs to learn about culture, history and other important aspects so that he/she would be able to contribute to the society. Education molds people into leaders not only with knowledge about (college) subjects, but it also shows them how to lead with emotions and true values. Educated people can easily differentiate between rights and wrongs, thus education helps to reduce crime rate. Bad events are happening around the world – only competent leaders can help guide us down a good and right path.

“Digital education helps connect with people and organizations around the world. Borders are no longer there. Being able to communicate and share opinions with people from other countries and cultures, widens horizons and helps us understand and appreciate each other”, Obidike said.

The industrial action taken by the Academic Union has stifled the academic activities of public universities since the month of February, several meetings that has witnessed dead ends shows unpreparedness of the government to return the students back to their lecture halls.

“I thereby call on the federal government to send students back to school”.