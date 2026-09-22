Canada lists 6 reasons foreign student admissions are falling

Canada has outlined six major reasons behind its decision to reduce international student admissions and place greater emphasis on attracting university, master’s and doctoral students.

The federal government said it is rebuilding its International Student Program around a more targeted and sustainable model as it seeks to reduce the overall number of international students while attracting students it considers capable of contributing to Canada’s economy and research sector.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the reforms have already resulted in a significant decline in international student arrivals.

Here are six key changes behind Canada’s tighter approach to international student admissions:

1. Canada wants fewer new international students

Canada said the number of new international students arriving in the country fell sharply following the introduction of measures to reduce student numbers.

Between January and July 2026, 80 per cent fewer new international students arrived in Canada than during the same period in 2024.

The government has linked the decline to measures introduced to bring international student numbers to levels it considers sustainable.

2. Canada is reducing the overall international student population

The government said Canada’s international student population has fallen by more than 40 per cent from its peak in June 2024.

Canada introduced an international student intake cap in 2024 and subsequently reduced its targets for new students.

IRCC said the measures are intended to reduce pressure associated with rapid population growth and ensure that communities and institutions have the capacity to support newcomers.

3. Canada is prioritising university students

Another major change is the shift towards university-level education.

Although overall international student admissions have declined, the proportion of new students entering universities has increased.

University students accounted for 40 per cent of new study permit holders in 2025, up from 30 per cent in 2024.

The government said the shift is consistent with its objective of attracting students whose education and skills can contribute to Canada’s economy and research sector.

4. Canada is placing greater emphasis on master’s and PhD students

Canada is also increasingly targeting graduate-level students.

Between January and June 2026, master’s and doctoral students accounted for 21 per cent of new study permits, compared with 12 per cent during the same period in 2025.

IRCC has said its reforms are aimed at attracting the “best and brightest” students while aligning student admissions with Canada’s economic needs.

5. Canada has introduced easier pathways for graduate students

While Canada is reducing overall student admissions, it has introduced measures intended to make the country more attractive to eligible master’s and doctoral students.

The government introduced two-week processing for new PhD students and exempted eligible master’s and doctoral students from the provincial or territorial attestation letter requirement.

The measures are designed to encourage more highly skilled international students to choose Canadian universities.

6. Canada wants to attract international talent that can contribute to the economy

The government said it expects the shift towards university and graduate-level students to continue as it introduces further measures aimed at attracting international talent.

Canada’s stated objective is to welcome a sustainable number of international students to its universities and other institutions while creating opportunities to retain skilled graduates who can contribute to the economy and public services.

IRCC has previously said its reforms are aimed at bringing international student numbers in line with community capacity and the country’s economic needs.

The changes represent a significant shift from Canada’s previous period of rapid international student population growth. Government data shows that the number of study permit holders had reached more than one million by 2024, while subsequent reforms have sharply reduced new student admissions.

Canada has also acknowledged that its reforms have increased study permit refusal rates. IRCC said increased financial requirements, the closure of the Student Direct Stream and stronger programme-

integrity measures contributed to higher refusal rates, while the department expects rates to stabilise as prospective students and institutions adapt to the new requirements.

The government says the overall direction is to move from a high-volume international student system towards one that admits fewer students while placing greater emphasis on university education, graduate studies and international talent aligned with Canada’s economic needs.