By Emmanuel Okogba

Antonio Rudiger has completed a free transfer to Spanish side, Real Madrid, ending his five years stay at the London club.

The Germany international had made his intention not to continue at Chelsea known when he refused to sign an improved contract to extend his stay.

Rudiger was one of Chelsea’s stand-out performers in a revolutionary season that saw a change in management.

The 29 years old, centre back joins another Chelsea defender, Andreas Christensen who’s also joining the La Liga with Barcelona.

Rudiger was also pivotal as Chelsea lifted the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, playing a crucial role in all those triumphs at the heart of defence.

Chelsea confirmed Rudiger’s departure on Thursday writing on its website. Part of the club’s statement read: “We bid farewell to Antonio Rudiger as he departs Stamford Bridge with his Chelsea contract expiring, bringing to a close his five trophy-filled years with the club.”

A tweet by Rudiger’s new club, Real Madrid reveals that the player unveiling will take place on June 20.

https://twitter.com/realmadriden/status/1532338744430317569?s=20&t=TLre50Kcw2U44ujTfpySxA