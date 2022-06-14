By Emmanuel Okogba

An early Joel Campbell goal helped Costa Rica beat New Zealand to secure the final spot at this year’s FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.

Campbell latched onto a Jewison Bennette cross in the 3rd minute that flew past Oliver Sail in goal to send the Central America nation to their third consecutive World Cup final.

New Zealand were seeking a return to the summit of football since they last featured when South Africa hosted in 2010.

The All Whites’ push for an equaliser to drag the game into extra-time was checked mid-way into the second half when striker Kosta Barbarouses was shown a red card.

With Costa Rica’s victory, all thirty-two (32) teams are now complete for November’s kick-off.

See list of all 32 teams below

AFC

Qatar

Japan

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Australia

CAF

Ghana

Cameroon

Tunisia

Senegal

Morocco

UEFA

France

Netherlands

Denmark

Portugal

Spain

Switzerland

Serbia

Poland

England

Wales

Germany

Belgium

Croatia

CONMEBOL

Brazil

Argentina

Uruguay

Ecuador

CONCACAF

United States

Mexico

Costa Rica

Canada