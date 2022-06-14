By Emmanuel Okogba
An early Joel Campbell goal helped Costa Rica beat New Zealand to secure the final spot at this year’s FIFA World Cup holding in Qatar.
Campbell latched onto a Jewison Bennette cross in the 3rd minute that flew past Oliver Sail in goal to send the Central America nation to their third consecutive World Cup final.
New Zealand were seeking a return to the summit of football since they last featured when South Africa hosted in 2010.
The All Whites’ push for an equaliser to drag the game into extra-time was checked mid-way into the second half when striker Kosta Barbarouses was shown a red card.
With Costa Rica’s victory, all thirty-two (32) teams are now complete for November’s kick-off.
See list of all 32 teams below
AFC
Qatar
Japan
South Korea
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Australia
CAF
Ghana
Cameroon
Tunisia
Senegal
Morocco
UEFA
France
Netherlands
Denmark
Portugal
Spain
Switzerland
Serbia
Poland
England
Wales
Germany
Belgium
Croatia
CONMEBOL
Brazil
Argentina
Uruguay
Ecuador
CONCACAF
United States
Mexico
Costa Rica
Canada