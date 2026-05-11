Full List: All 48 countries and their head coaches at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Behind every World Cup campaign for countries are coaches responsible for shaping tactics, selecting squads and guiding players through the pressure of football’s biggest tournament.
With the expanded format, a diverse group of coaches from around the world will be tasked with leading their nations on football’s biggest stage.
From serial winners such as Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelo Bielsa to long-serving national team bosses like Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni, the coaching line-up reflects a blend of experience, tactical innovation and local knowledge.
Below is the full list of countries and the head coaches expected to lead them at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Host Nations
- Canada — Jesse Marsch
- Mexico — Javier Aguirre
- United States — Mauricio Pochettino
Africa (CAF)
- Algeria — Vladimir Petković
- Cape Verde — Bubista
- Côte d’Ivoire — Emerse Faé
- DR Congo — Sébastien Desabre
- Egypt — Hossam Hassan
- Ghana — Carlos Queiroz
- Morocco — Walid Regragui
- Senegal — Pape Thiaw
- South Africa — Hugo Broos
- Tunisia — Sami Trabelsi
Asia (AFC)
- Australia — Tony Popovic
- Iraq — Jesús Casas
- Iran — Amir Ghalenoei
- Japan — Hajime Moriyasu
- Jordan — Jamal Sellami
- Qatar — Luis García
- Saudi Arabia — Hervé Renard
- South Korea — Hong Myung-bo
- Uzbekistan — Srečko Katanec
Europe (UEFA)
- Austria — Ralf Rangnick
- Belgium — Rudi Garcia
- Bosnia and Herzegovina — Sergej Barbarez
- Croatia — Zlatko Dalić
- Czechia — Ivan Hašek
- England — Thomas Tuchel
- France — Didier Deschamps
- Germany — Julian Nagelsmann
- Netherlands — Ronald Koeman
- Norway — Ståle Solbakken
- Portugal — Roberto Martínez
- Scotland — Steve Clarke
- Spain — Luis de la Fuente
- Sweden — Jon Dahl Tomasson
- Switzerland — Murat Yakin
- Türkiye — Vincenzo Montella
South America (CONMEBOL)
- Argentina — Lionel Scaloni
- Brazil — Carlo Ancelotti
- Colombia — Néstor Lorenzo
- Ecuador — Sebastián Beccacece
- Paraguay — Gustavo Alfaro
- Uruguay — Marcelo Bielsa
North America, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)
- Curaçao — Fred Rutten
- Haiti — Sébastien Migné
- Panama — Thomas Christiansen
Oceania (OFC)
- New Zealand — Darren Bazeley
While this is the current list of managers for all 48 qualified countries, coaching changes remain possible before the tournament kicks off in June 2026.
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