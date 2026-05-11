Full List: All 48 countries and their head coaches at 2026 FIFA World Cup

Behind every World Cup campaign for countries are coaches responsible for shaping tactics, selecting squads and guiding players through the pressure of football’s biggest tournament.

With the expanded format, a diverse group of coaches from around the world will be tasked with leading their nations on football’s biggest stage.

From serial winners such as Carlo Ancelotti and Marcelo Bielsa to long-serving national team bosses like Didier Deschamps and Lionel Scaloni, the coaching line-up reflects a blend of experience, tactical innovation and local knowledge.

Below is the full list of countries and the head coaches expected to lead them at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Host Nations

Canada — Jesse Marsch

Mexico — Javier Aguirre

United States — Mauricio Pochettino

Africa (CAF)

Algeria — Vladimir Petković

Cape Verde — Bubista

Côte d’Ivoire — Emerse Faé

DR Congo — Sébastien Desabre

Egypt — Hossam Hassan

Ghana — Carlos Queiroz

Morocco — Walid Regragui

Senegal — Pape Thiaw

South Africa — Hugo Broos

Tunisia — Sami Trabelsi

Asia (AFC)

Australia — Tony Popovic

Iraq — Jesús Casas

Iran — Amir Ghalenoei

Japan — Hajime Moriyasu

Jordan — Jamal Sellami

Qatar — Luis García

Saudi Arabia — Hervé Renard

South Korea — Hong Myung-bo

Uzbekistan — Srečko Katanec

Europe (UEFA)

Austria — Ralf Rangnick

Belgium — Rudi Garcia

Bosnia and Herzegovina — Sergej Barbarez

Croatia — Zlatko Dalić

Czechia — Ivan Hašek

England — Thomas Tuchel

France — Didier Deschamps

Germany — Julian Nagelsmann

Netherlands — Ronald Koeman

Norway — Ståle Solbakken

Portugal — Roberto Martínez

Scotland — Steve Clarke

Spain — Luis de la Fuente

Sweden — Jon Dahl Tomasson

Switzerland — Murat Yakin

Türkiye — Vincenzo Montella

South America (CONMEBOL)

Argentina — Lionel Scaloni

Brazil — Carlo Ancelotti

Colombia — Néstor Lorenzo

Ecuador — Sebastián Beccacece

Paraguay — Gustavo Alfaro

Uruguay — Marcelo Bielsa

North America, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)

Curaçao — Fred Rutten

Haiti — Sébastien Migné

Panama — Thomas Christiansen

Oceania (OFC)

New Zealand — Darren Bazeley

While this is the current list of managers for all 48 qualified countries, coaching changes remain possible before the tournament kicks off in June 2026.

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