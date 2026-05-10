10 countries that went unbeaten in a World Cup

Losing a World Cup match does not always end countries hopes of glory. Argentina national football team famously recovered from an opening defeat to win the 2022 tournament in Qatar, while Spain national football team lifted the trophy in 2010 despite losing their first game in South Africa.

But the opposite has also happened throughout World Cup history. Several countries have exited the tournament unbeaten, with draws and penalty shootouts ending their campaigns despite avoiding defeat in normal time.

Here are 10 countries that were eliminated from the World Cup without losing a match.

10. Republic of Ireland



Ireland impressed at the 2002 World Cup despite the controversial exit of Roy Keane before the tournament. The Boys in Green drew with Cameroon and Germany before defeating Saudi Arabia to reach the knockout stage. They later drew with Spain in the round of 16 before losing on penalties.

9. Switzerland



Switzerland advanced from the group stage unbeaten after victories over Togo and South Korea, alongside a draw against France. Their campaign ended in the last 16 after a penalty shootout defeat to Ukraine following a goalless draw.

8. Costa Rica



Costa Rica stunned many by topping a difficult group containing Uruguay, Italy and England. After beating Greece on penalties in the round of 16, they were eventually knocked out by the Netherlands in another shootout after a 0-0 draw in the quarter-finals.

7. Belgium



Belgium failed to progress from the group stage in France despite not losing a single match. Draws against the Netherlands, Mexico and South Korea left the Red Devils short of qualification.

6. New Zealand



New Zealand were the only unbeaten side at the 2010 World Cup, even though eventual champions Spain lost their opening game. The All Whites drew all three group matches against Slovakia, Italy and Paraguay but still exited in the first round.

5. Cameroon



Playing in their first-ever World Cup, Cameroon went unbeaten with three draws against Peru, Poland and Italy. However, the African side were eliminated on goals scored as Italy advanced and later won the tournament.

4. Scotland



Scotland drew with Yugoslavia and Brazil and beat Zaire 3-0, but still failed to qualify for the knockout rounds on goal difference despite remaining unbeaten.

3. England



England avoided defeat throughout the tournament in Spain, but two draws in the second group stage against West Germany and hosts Spain ended the Three Lions’ hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

2. Italy



Hosts Italy enjoyed an impressive unbeaten run at Italia ’90 before their dreams were ended by Argentina in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 semi-final draw. The Azzurri later finished third.

1. Brazil



Brazil did not lose a match at the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, but were edged out by the hosts on goal difference in the second group stage. The Seleção went on to beat Italy in the third-place play-off.

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