•They were invited to ratify exercise—Oyetola’s aide

•Ondo PDP, Akeredolu trade words over imposition of candidates

•No Court injunction stopping me from contesting—Senator Adeola

•Lagos gov primary polls free, says Appeal C’ttee

By Dayo Johnson, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Shina Abubakar & James Ogunnaike, OSOGBO

MEMBERS of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, yesterday, protested the conduct of the primary election across the state.

The members, majorly party delegates from the 30 local government areas, it was gathered, converged on Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, to ratify the outcome of the exercise.

However, Vanguard gathered that the delegates became agitated when they were asked to sign documents that will form the ratification of the outcome without names of supposedly winners of the exercise on the documents.

A delegate, who identified himself as Kunle, disclosed that they were shocked when “they were ordered to sign documents, which they us is a results sheets, but no names were on it.”

He said: “We cannot ratify the exercise on black sheets, let the names of those who won the exercise at different level be written on the documents, then we can ratify it. We did not elect the aspirants as delegates, they were elected through a direct primary, so, their names should be there before we append our signatures on the documents presented before us.”

They were invited to ratify exercise — Akere

However, Special adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Mr Sunday Akere, in an interview, stated that nobody presented them with blanket documents to sign, adding that they were only invited to ratify the results.

Akere said: “We thought, we should do it at the government house to make it easier and faster but, when we saw the development, they had to be referred to their various constituencies for the exercise.”

Ondo PDP, Akeredolu trade words over imposition

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP and APC in Ondo State, yesterday, traded words over the alleged imposition of anointed candidates by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the just concluded primary elections.

Both parties have just concluded primary election into the state House of Assembly and the National Assembly.

The PDP accused Akeredolu of imposing candidates in all the primaries conducted by the party.

Its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in a statement, alleged that the governor “distributed party tickets to individuals considered as loyal party members.”

Peretei said: “All 26 House of Assembly candidates were handpicked by Akeredolu. Those who insisted on party primaries were blackmailed and intimidated to withdraw.

“When members of his party complained, an official statement was issued by his media handlers to muscle up dissenting voices, dismissing them as not appreciating the trouble Akeredolu takes in holding the party together.

“It is unbelievable that a man, who emerged through a party primary where he never stood any chance of winning, can turn around to act god in the affairs of those who have endured him in the last six years.

“Anyway, what to expect in Akeredolu’s zoo is a child’s play compared to the dinner Buhari and his team of power hungry hawks will serve in Abuja where the APC will be interned after the consensus primaries.

“We urge Akededolu to shun actions that will consign internal democracy to the dustbin. It is primitive to think people can be taken for a ride in this crude manner.”

Akeredolu reacts

Responding, Governor Akeredolu said the claims by the PDP have “further exposed not only its gross ignorance but also the party’s desperation for attention.”

Akeredolu, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “Painful enough, such attention remains perennially unavailable for the opposition party.

“The allegation of imposition of candidates by Governor Akeredolu exposes the deep-rooted deficiencies embedded in a political party that has yet found its bearing in the arena of equity and fairness.

“For the records, Governor Akeredolu’s role in the just-concluded primaries of the APC was nothing short of providing leadership.

“The Governor, in an unusual manner, recognizes and respects the party supremacy. He conceded the role of party stakeholders and leadership without interference and sentiment.The process leading to the primaries was driven by the party leadership.”

No Court injunction stopping me from contesting—Senator Adeola

Meanwhile, the APC candidate for Ogun West Senatorial District, Senator Olamilekan Adeola has denied media speculation that he had been stopped from contesting the primary for Ogun West by a court injunction.

Adeola was declared the winner of the APC Ogun West Senatorial ticket after he defeated the current senator representing the district, Senator Tolu Odebiyi at the party primary held in Ilaro on Saturday.

In his reaction, Adeola’s Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro said no court has granted any injunction stopping the concluded primary or in any way questioning his landslide victory of last Saturday which had the participation of his opponent, Senator Tolu Odebiyi who scored zero vote.

Adeola, popularly known as Yayi who is currently representing Lagos West Senatorial District argued that the litigants only filed motion seeking an injunction restraining him from participating in a primary that was to take place some hours to the filing of the court papers.

He said: “Ordinarily, the victorious Senator Adeola in the concluded primary would have let the authors of the court papers live in their fool’s paradise, but is now forced to react to the spreading of what amounts to fake news and blatant lies using credible media and other blogs..

Lagos gov primary polls free, says Appeal c’ttee

Similarly, the APC Governorship Primary Election Appeal Committee has given a clean bill of health to the State governorship primary polls, describing it as “free, fair, peaceful exercise.”

Also, a petitioner and aspirant in the exercise, Olurunfemi Mustapha, yesterday, withdrew his earlier petition over the conduct of the exercise.

Chairman of the Appeal Committee, Ibrahim Akaje, who spoke on the outcome of the committee, said: “It is of public knowledge that Lagos State was among the APC states that recorded relative peace in the primary elections.

“We are indeed not surprised because it could not have been otherwise owing to the security alertness the state ensured.

“It is an acknowledged fact that Lagos State is not only the cradle of Nigerian politics, but it has also continued to be a determining factor in political scheming of the country.

“Nevertheless, we are here in Lagos as an Appeal Committee of the APC to attend to any complaints that might have risen from the conduct of the gubernatorial primary election.

“This does not in any way contradict my earlier opinion that the earlier primary elections in the state were conducted peacefully.”

Mustapha withdraws petition

Also speaking, one of the aspirants, Mr Mustapha confirmed withdrawal of his earlier petition.

He said: “It’s in the interest of moving the party forward.

“I have alluded to the fact that we are loyal party members, I will abide by party’s decision irrespective of whatever happens.

“We have been beneficiaries of the party and we can’t bring down the house that we built.”